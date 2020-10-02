Market Outlook: Trump's Covid diagnosis rattles markets, Centamin tumbles, Ryanair & more

After the chaos of the first Presidential debate in the US earlier this week the race has been thrown into further confusion today with news that President Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for Covid-19, sending shockwaves through equity markets. European markets opened the day down with the FTSE100 down 0.6 per cent at 9am and the other main European bourses down in tandem.

