Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

You got a sense yesterday that an old friend was back in town and everyone wanted to take her out: Tina (There is no alternative) reappeared with retail investors trying to take her out for a drink again. The Nasdaq whale maybe also reappeared with some large options activity going on. The S&P 500 is within striking distance of a fresh all-time high after a tech-led surge on Wall Street left the broad market +1.6 per cent to close at 3,534, while the Nasdaq jumped 2.6 per cent as it notched its best day since April. This was a real momentum/growth charge and tech volatility also rose as options activity remains elevated. European shares faltered in early trade Tuesday with US futures also a tad lower following Monday’s ramp. All sectors on the Stoxx 600 fell with utilities and tech least affected while consumer cyclicals and financials were at the bottom of the heap.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register