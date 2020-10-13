MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

By Neil Wilson

You got a sense yesterday that an old friend was back in town and everyone wanted to take her out: Tina (There is no alternative) reappeared with retail investors trying to take her out for a drink again. The Nasdaq whale maybe also reappeared with some large options activity going on. The S&P 500 is within striking distance of a fresh all-time high after a tech-led surge on Wall Street left the broad market +1.6 per cent to close at 3,534, while the Nasdaq jumped 2.6 per cent as it notched its best day since April. This was a real momentum/growth charge and tech volatility also rose as options activity remains elevated. European shares faltered in early trade Tuesday with US futures also a tad lower following Monday’s ramp. All sectors on the Stoxx 600 fell with utilities and tech least affected while consumer cyclicals and financials were at the bottom of the heap.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

  2. Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

  3. Trading Reach’s rebound

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Priced for profitable outcomes

  2. Stock Screens 

    Six Best of British shares

  3. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK small caps

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Sorting quality shares from fools' gold

    Alpha

  5. Company News 

    Q4 rent roll reiterates real estate disparities

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

London equities are mixed with the blue chip FTSE100 off slightly but mid and small cap indices faring better

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

The Trader 

Trading Reach’s rebound

Trading Reach’s rebound

The Trader 

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

More from Comment

Funds & ETFs 

Shares I love: Visa

The shift towards digital payments is accelerating

Shares I love: Visa

Simon Thompson 

Priced for profitable outcomes

Prospects for two technology companies and a professional services group are being materially under-priced as is the upside potential for a gas exploration company.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now