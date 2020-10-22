Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

European stocks fell and headed to break out of recent ranges with the downbeat mood attributed to the mix of fading stimulus hopes in the US and rising coronavirus cases and restrictions this side of the pond, as well as the anticipated noise and volatility around the US election. Whatever the catalysts for the reversal, we now need to see if there is a buy-the-dip mentality or whether this move lower builds momentum.

