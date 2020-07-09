Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the global economy to its knees, modern day politicians were seeking to emulate the transformative economic and social agenda enacted by US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in the 1930s. Back then, Roosevelt’s ‘New Deal’ entailed a combination of public infrastructure spending projects and financial reforms designed to pull the US out of the Great Depression.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
How important is management?
How a company is managed is important but not excessively so.
Phil Oakley