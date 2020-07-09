MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the global economy to its knees, modern day politicians were seeking to emulate the transformative economic and social agenda enacted by US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in the 1930s. Back then, Roosevelt’s ‘New Deal’ entailed a combination of public infrastructure spending projects and financial reforms designed to pull the US out of the Great Depression.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Use Covid-19 recovery to slow climate change, says IEA

  2. Should I buy a house now?

  3. Further Reading: Goldman Sachs’ guide to post-pandemic investing

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Gold at $1,800/oz - is it still worth buying?

  2. Tips of the Week 

    Better sell Shell

  3. Taking Stock 

    Is Tesla's share price surge an opportunity to sell?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    On the hunt for recovery buys

  5. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: Risk rolls over in early US trade, Rolls Royce, Persimmon & more

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Use Covid-19 recovery to slow climate change, says IEA

Research body lays out multi-trillion-dollar plan for world economy to spring back from Covid-19 and slow climate change

Use Covid-19 recovery to slow climate change, says IEA

Coronavirus 

Should I buy a house now?

Should I buy a house now?

Coronavirus 

Further Reading: Goldman Sachs’ guide to post-pandemic investing

Further Reading: Goldman Sachs’ guide to post-pandemic investing

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Coronavirus 

The New Future

The New Future

More from Education

Phil Oakley 

How important is management?

How a company is managed is important but not excessively so.

Phil Oakley

Portfolio Clinic 

I want to diversify away from the UK and Europe

I want to diversify away from the UK and Europe

Podcasts 

Welcome to the IC Interviews

Welcome to the IC Interviews

Investing in Asia 

Five steps to investing in Asia

Five steps to investing in Asia

Phil Oakley 

How much spare cash does a company really have?

Investors often deduct cash when calculating financial performance and valuing a business. It is more prudent not too.

Phil Oakley

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now