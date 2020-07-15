MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

By Algy Hall

Thinking is exhausting work. The brain devours between a fifth and a quarter of the energy used by the entire human body, despite accounting for just 2 to 3 per cent of overall weight. Little wonder it has developed a plethora of short-cuts that enable us to make fast-and-easy decisions that are often very effective. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Shares

  1. Ideas Farm: A Cautionary ESG Tale

  2. Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

  3. Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  3. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  4. Taking Stock 

    Is Telefónica the big Huawei beneficiary?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks firm, earnings unmask weakness, Asos, Dunelm & more

More on Shares

Shares 

Ideas Farm: A Cautionary ESG Tale

Shedding tears over that Boohoo ESG play

Ideas Farm: A Cautionary ESG Tale

Shares 

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Shares 

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Shares 

Further reading: Turn down the volume

Further reading: Turn down the volume

Shares 

Activist investor buys stake in Pearson

Activist investor buys stake in Pearson

More from Education

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Should the ‘New Deal’ enacted by US President Franklin D Roosevelt in the 1930s be used as a blueprint for a Covid-19 recovery?

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Phil Oakley 

How important is management?

How a company is managed is important but not excessively so.

Phil Oakley

Portfolio Clinic 

I want to diversify away from the UK and Europe

I want to diversify away from the UK and Europe

Podcasts 

Welcome to the IC Interviews

Welcome to the IC Interviews

Investing in Asia 

Five steps to investing in Asia

Five steps to investing in Asia

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now