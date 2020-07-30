Lessons from History: It’s chaos out there

Just how did that pesky little Sars-CoV-2 virus jump from bat to humans, bringing Covid-19 with it? Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film Contagion provides as plausible a scenario as any – from bat to half-eaten banana to pig to pork to chef to, as it were, Gwyneth Paltrow and then you’re away.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe