Lessons from history: where privatisation falters

“If you see Sid, tell him” went the advertising slogan for the privatisation of British Gas in 1986, encouraging Brit’s to tell their friends about the impending Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the national energy giant. And they did. In the end, 1.5m ‘Sids’ were told, with the nation clamouring to invest their £675 maximum allocation in the company, valuing it at £9bn – at the point the highest equity raise in history, and much needed as the Conservative government sought to repair the gaping holes in the country’s finances.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe