MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Lessons from history: where privatisation falters

Lessons from history: where privatisation falters

By Megan Boxall

“If you see Sid, tell him” went the advertising slogan for the privatisation of British Gas in 1986, encouraging Brit’s to tell their friends about the impending Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the national energy giant. And they did. In the end, 1.5m ‘Sids’ were told, with the nation clamouring to invest their £675 maximum allocation in the company, valuing it at £9bn – at the point the highest equity raise in history, and much needed as the Conservative government sought to repair the gaping holes in the country’s finances. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Shares

  1. The fuel of the future

  2. Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

  3. An imperfect storm for WPP

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

More on Shares

Shares 

The fuel of the future

Is the hydrogen economy a hot investment or hot air?

The fuel of the future

Shares 

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

Shares 

An imperfect storm for WPP

An imperfect storm for WPP

Shares 

Rethinking supply chains

Rethinking supply chains

Shares 

Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

More from Education

Behavioural Finance 

Further Reading: Intelligent returns

A 2011 report draws a direct link between IQ, stock-market participation and risk/return trade-offs

Further Reading: Intelligent returns

Pensions 

Your five pension choices

Your five pension choices

Education 

Lessons from history: Arm and the UK’s technology paradox

Lessons from history: Arm and the UK’s technology paradox

In depth 

Further Reading: Green lighting a new risk to financial stability

Further Reading: Green lighting a new risk to financial stability

Events 

Upcoming: Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

Upcoming: Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now