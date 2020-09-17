Further reading: ESG didn’t immunise stocks against the crash

The asset management industry is often hasty to boast about how superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards boost investment performance, and the crisis this year has been no exception. Data provider Morningstar went so far as to refer to ESG as an “equity vaccine” against the pandemic-induced market sell-off in February and March, reporting that 24 of 26 ESG-tilted index funds outperformed their closest conventional counterparts over the sell-off.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe