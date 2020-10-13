MenuSearch

Upcoming: Playing Politics

By IC Events

With so much riding on the outcome of the US election, politics needs a place at the top of investors’ agendas

It looks like we could be in for a very messy presidential election. The effects of the Trump and Biden campaigns and the eventual election result in November will be felt by investors far and wide. Some of the best performing sectors of 2020 could face new headwinds with the monopoly power of Big Tech and drug pricing both in the campaigning spotlight. There’s much to play for in less-favoured sectors too, with banks, and oil and gas companies benefitting from President Trump’s distaste for regulation. And all that is before we get on to implications for the dollar, the US/China trade war and the road taken to a post-pandemic recovery. 

Click here to register for this free webinar. 

 

 

