/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: Reinventing Intangibles

Further Reading: Reinventing Intangibles

By Algy Hall

Investors can attempt to re-interpret reported numbers to make sense of how intangibles are accounted for. But that still leaves two glaring questions: how might accounting standards change to solve the problem, and why is this not happening?

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Investor Academy

  1. Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

  2. Lessons from history: Why 2008 housing crash won't repeat post-pandemic

  3. Further reading: Robinhood’s effect on stock market quality

Most read today

  1. Investment Ideas 

    N Brown beats expectations despite margin pain

  2. Investing Explained 

    The IC guide to economic policy

  3. OPINION 

    The house price disconnect

  4. COMPANIES 

    Micro Focus plummets on sales warning

  5. COMPANIES 

    News & Tips: AstraZeneca, De La Rue, Glencore & more

More on Investor Academy

Investor Academy 

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Even in a crisis, short-selling bans can be damaging

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Investor Academy 

Lessons from history: Why 2008 housing crash won't repeat post-pandemic

Lessons from history: Why 2008 housing crash won't repeat post-pandemic

Investor Academy 

Further reading: Robinhood’s effect on stock market quality

Further reading: Robinhood’s effect on stock market quality

Investor Academy 

Rentokil's investment case is still intact

Rentokil is a good business with a good strategy for growth markets. This has served shareholders well in the past and looks likely to do so in the future.

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: Bitcoin's supporting tech could change the game

Further Reading: Bitcoin's supporting tech could change the game

More from Education

Investor Academy 

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Even in a crisis, short-selling bans can be damaging

Lessons from history: Short-selling bans are ill-advised

Investor Academy 

Lessons from history: Why 2008 housing crash won't repeat post-pandemic

Lessons from history: Why 2008 housing crash won't repeat post-pandemic

Investor Academy 

Further reading: Robinhood’s effect on stock market quality

Further reading: Robinhood’s effect on stock market quality

Investor Academy 

Rentokil's investment case is still intact

Rentokil is a good business with a good strategy for growth markets. This has served shareholders well in the past and looks likely to do so in the future.

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: Bitcoin's supporting tech could change the game

Further Reading: Bitcoin's supporting tech could change the game

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now