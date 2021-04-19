Mickey to Marvel and a lesson in the value of IP

Three major acquisitions and many creative minds have given Walt Disney an army of valuable characters

Protecting the brand has helped deliver huge profits

In 1960, brothers Stanley and Larry Leiber wrote a new character into the 13th edition of their comic book series, Tales to Astonish. His name was Groot, an extraterrestrial, tree-like creature known as a Flora colossus who leapt onto page as a villain, intent on stealing human secrets of sentience. A starring role came in 1976 when he was one of the six savage forces to fight the Hulk in the fifth annual edition of Bruce Banner’s adventures as a radioactive monster.

And then for three decades Groot went quiet, consigned to Marvel’s vault of heroes alongside almost 7,000 others.