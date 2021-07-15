How Trekkies shape tech innovation

Key technologies inspired by sci-fi series Star Trek

Jeff Bezos' Arthur C Clarke inspiration drops hints about the types of tech we may envisage in our future

When Star Trek first aired more than five decades ago, the technology onboard the Starship Enterprise seemed almost inconceivable. But now our own personal devices can be traced back to designs first conceived by sci-fi writers in the 1960s.

“Science fiction is totally imaginative,” says William Shatner, the actor who played Captain Jim Kirk in the original series, in an interview with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). “All these imaginative exercises with science fiction are merely food for the imagination of scientists who are actually working with technology.”