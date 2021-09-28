Darktrace: Too much too young?

Darktrace might sound more like a Marvel comics superhero, but instead it is a recently floated cyber security business that has seen a meteoric rise in its first few months as a public company. Already large at IPO (starting at £1.7bn or £2.3bn at the end of the first day’s trading), it was already in the upper reaches of the FTSE 250 index and after a concerted surge in its share price, it is today valued higher than 20 stocks already in the FTSE 100 index, at over £6bn. That’s an impressive stock market debut, but is this the start of something beautiful or, as per 1980’s SKA band The Specials would have it, 'Too much too young?'