Made Tech and digital transformation – third time’s a charm?

Brave new worlds

The UK government’s drive to modernise its data handling as a means to promote efficiency and save money is producing substantial workloads for IT businesses. The UK Government Digital Transformation Strategy is procuring tens of billions of pounds worth of new projects, spending £3.1bn in fiscal 20/21 and, according to public.io, rising to £20bn per year by 2025. Globally, spending in this area is expected to grow at a compound rate of 15-16 per cent through to 2030 such is the backlog of legacy system replacements and total spend is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2025 (according to research by Markets and Markets), double the spend in 2020. This is a long-term programme aiming to transform fundamentally the way the public sector operates, how it evolves strategies, improves delivery of services to customers and reduces costs. As chart 1 shows, the government estimates that wholly digital service provision costs a tiny fraction of in-person, mail or phone-based services. A significant amount of the work to deliver this transformation is consciously being placed primarily with UK-based, small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

This is a deliberate departure from the somewhat tortured history of government IT projects where large, often global consulting firms delivered a series of late, over-budget and often ill-suited IT systems with very little standardisation. Many systems then delivered were unable to communicate with other branches of government and frequently struggled to make available good information even within the commissioning department.