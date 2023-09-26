the squeeze

The real reason the UK is so bad at infrastructure

The Squeeze: There are self-inflicted reasons why we pay more than the French for big projects
The real reason the UK is so bad at infrastructure
September 26, 2023

HS2 is in the headlines again. The government is considering scrapping the Birmingham to Manchester section of the planned high-speed rail route as cost pressures mount.

This isn’t just a problem with cost inflation, though. Infrastructure projects in the UK are unjustifiably expensive compared with those in Europe and the price of HS2 is a case in point.

It was once estimated the entire project – which included a branch to Leeds via Sheffield on top of the London-Birmingham-Manchester lines – would cost £57bn. Now the bill for just the London to Birmingham leg could come in not far under that.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data