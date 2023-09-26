The real reason the UK is so bad at infrastructure

HS2 is in the headlines again. The government is considering scrapping the Birmingham to Manchester section of the planned high-speed rail route as cost pressures mount.

This isn’t just a problem with cost inflation, though. Infrastructure projects in the UK are unjustifiably expensive compared with those in Europe and the price of HS2 is a case in point.

It was once estimated the entire project – which included a branch to Leeds via Sheffield on top of the London-Birmingham-Manchester lines – would cost £57bn. Now the bill for just the London to Birmingham leg could come in not far under that.