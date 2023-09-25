Why the Bank of England needs to rethink its bond sales

Losses now expected to reverse the £124bn in net transfers provided to the Treasury

Will the BoE be forced to step down the pace of QT after next year?

A year on from the start of the quantitative tightening (QT) programme, and the Bank of England's (BoE) total gilt holdings have fallen from a peak of £875bn to £780bn today. The BoE is satisfied that things are progressing well – so well, in fact, that it intends to up the pace next year.

In last week’s monetary policy meeting, rate-setters announced that they would increase the pace of quantitative tightening from £80bn to £100bn a year. With around £50bn of gilts set to mature over the next 12 months, this suggests active sales of around this amount, up from £45bn over the past year.