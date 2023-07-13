Special report: Stockpicking after the sell-off

Fears of an economic downturn have not abated, inflation is yet to materially fall back, and some familiar problems from previous years have resurfaced. The US equity market may have bounced back strongly but much of those returns seem to ride on the back of just seven stocks and a degree of hype around themes such as artificial intelligence. Investors would therefore be right to ask exactly where to invest – and what traps to avoid.

Find out what our panel of experts thought in the latest Investors’ Chronicle panel discussion, Stockpicking after the sell-off. Click here to read the report in full.