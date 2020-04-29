MenuSearch

Join us now

The Big Theme 

Get on the right side of the oil price with good funds

Get on the right side of the oil price with good funds

By Dave Baxter

Bets on the oil price have always been risky, but many investors are now witnessing much greater volatility than they have ever seen before. A combination of oversupply and collapsing demand resulted in the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a US measure, plunging into negative territory for the first time in history on 20 April. And Brent, the international benchmark, followed by slumping to a 21-year low. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

  2. Alternative investment trusts for the dividend drought

  3. Investment trusts and funds to buy on the cheap

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Mid caps bounce, Barclays, Next, AstraZeneca & more

  2. Stock Screens 

    Two cheap growth shares

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook update: Markets jump on Gilead news

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: HSBC, M&S, Burford Capital & more

  5. Simon Thompson 

    In search of yield

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

Defensive bond funds are among some investments that have proved their worth in the recent sell-off

The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

The Big Theme 

Alternative investment trusts for the dividend drought

Alternative investment trusts for the dividend drought

The Big Theme 

Investment trusts and funds to buy on the cheap

Investment trusts and funds to buy on the cheap

The Big Theme 

Investment trusts to weather the dividend drought

Investment trusts to weather the dividend drought

The Big Theme 

Absolute return funds: useful in a sell-off?

Absolute return funds: useful in a sell-off?

More from Funds & ETFs

Podcasts 

Resilient investment trusts for market madness and safe havens

Resilient investment trusts for market madness, reliable income and safe havens

Resilient investment trusts for market madness and safe havens

Fund Tips 

Look to long-term growth with Polar Capital Healthcare Opportunities

Look to long-term growth with Polar Capital Healthcare Opportunities
BUY

The Big Theme 

The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

The funds that provide protection in the sell-off

Commodities 

Understanding the oil market

Understanding the oil market

Commodities 

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now