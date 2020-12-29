The value of focus

Trading is a continuous process of self-refinement and improvement. It’s a journey that doesn’t stop at the closing bell but when you hang up your trading boots – but I’d be lying if I said real life doesn’t ever get in the way. The coming of a new year forces a pause and a look back at what has happened. It’s been a tough year for many both personally and professionally, although 2021 promises a brighter future. But decisions on trading and investments will always need to be made, and always need to be refined.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options