/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Managing Your Money 

High earners and buy to let investors in the crosshairs?

High earners and buy to let investors in the crosshairs?

By Rosie Carr

  • How highly income generative individuals can avoid painful tax stings
  • Investors should aim to be as tax efficient as possible ahead of any forthcoming detrimental changes to rules and reliefs 
  • Business owners, high income earners and buy to let investors can take a number of steps to avoid existing punitive tax charges

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Stockpickers' platform problem

  2. Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

  3. The IC Platform and Broker Survey

Most read today

  1. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

  2. Small Companies 

    Bargain shares for 2021

  3. COMPANIES 

    Are UK banks' recovery prospects looking up?

  4. Managing Your Money 

    After the pandemic: the tax changes to expect

  5. COMPANIES 

    Micro Focus hit by multi-billion dollar impairment charge

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Stockpickers' platform problem

With competition aplenty, make sure you're using the most suitable platform

Stockpickers' platform problem

Managing Your Money 

Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

Passives, pensions and populists: stock market warnings from Carson Block

Managing Your Money 

The IC Platform and Broker Survey

The IC Platform and Broker Survey

Managing Your Money 

Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

Is there a bubble and what should I do about it?

Managing Your Money 

How to beat the bitcoin FOMO

How to beat the bitcoin FOMO

More from Ideas

Small Companies 

Four potential small cap bargains

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights four valuation anomalies

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Small Companies 

Bargain shares for 2021

Bargain shares for 2021

Small Companies 

2020's Bargain Share growth potential still on offer

2020's Bargain Share growth potential still on offer

Ideas 

Ideas Farm: If I were a crook...

Ideas Farm: If I were a crook...

Investment Ideas 

Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth

Ashtead looks well equipped for further growth
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now