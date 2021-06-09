Targeting a major chart break-out

NAV increases 9.5 per cent to record £150m.

Equity portfolio increases £12.9m to £131m driven by multiple start-up companies.

Dividend per share raised 10 per cent to 2.44p.

Aim-traded insurance sector investment company BP Marsh & Partners (BPM: 310p) has delivered yet another double-digit annual shareholder return for the 2020/21 financial year, buoyed by eye-catching gains on its start-up companies. There are strong reasons to expect the well-run management team to continue to deliver on their 10 per cent net asset value (NAV) growth target, too.

Furthermore, given recent deaths of one of the owners of BP Marsh’s largest holding – Nexus Underwriting, an independent speciality managing general agency (MGA) that has been scaling up through organic growth and acquisition – and the death of IFA group LEBC’s founder, there is a real possibility of a major corporate event that would release liquidity from both investments. BP Marsh’s 17.5 per cent stake in Nexus is held at £40.9m, or almost four times the £11.1m cost of the investment, and the 59.3 per cent stake in LEBC is worth £25m, or double cost. Their combined £66m carrying value accounts for 44 per cent of BP Marsh’s NAV of £150m (416p a share).