Safestore deserves investors' attention

- Strong demand in the UK has driven a sharp rise in occupancy
- Earnings forecasts upgraded after management raise guidance twice since the start of the year
- Shares trade at a discount to peers
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Analyst earnings upgrades
- Sharp increase in occupancy
- Geographical diversification
Bear points
- Potential slowdown in housing market
- Rich price/earnings ratio
A group that makes its money letting storage space to consumers and business owners in the UK and Europe is hardly likely to be headline-grabbing. Yet Safestore’s (SAFE) earnings potential has not gone unnoticed by investors. Over the past five years, the self-storage specialist has delivered a stellar outperformance of the broader market, notching up a share price gain of 167 per cent versus 15 per cent for the FTSE 350.