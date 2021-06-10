Safestore deserves investors' attention

Strong demand in the UK has driven a sharp rise in occupancy

Earnings forecasts upgraded after management raise guidance twice since the start of the year

Shares trade at a discount to peers

A group that makes its money letting storage space to consumers and business owners in the UK and Europe is hardly likely to be headline-grabbing. Yet Safestore’s (SAFE) earnings potential has not gone unnoticed by investors. Over the past five years, the self-storage specialist has delivered a stellar outperformance of the broader market, notching up a share price gain of 167 per cent versus 15 per cent for the FTSE 350.