Bargain shares: profit from a bid situation and a repeat buying opportunity

Corporate activity has been a recurring theme of my annual Bargain Shares portfolios over the years. In fact, I have lost count of the number of companies that have been taken over. It’s easy to understand why. That’s because I focus on well-funded companies with solid balance sheet backing that are either trading on discounts to intrinsic value or on sub-market and sector earnings multiples.

Of course, there are valid reasons why some companies are underpriced relative to peers, but by screening out those that offer potential share price catalysts – an upturn in trading being the obvious one – there is scope for price-to-book value multiples to re-rate sharply as the earnings recovery gathers momentum. This is exactly what has happened to the stars of my 2017 and 2020 Bargain Shares portfolios, technology groups Xaar (XAR) and BATM Advanced Communications (BATM), both of which have produced share price gains of around 345 per cent.

It’s hardly surprising that predators also run their slide rules across these bargain shares before their earnings upgrade cycles kicks in. Anexo (ANX), a provider of a litigation claims processing, is the latest company to receive a bid approach.