A trading play on long-term energy trends

Energy input prices are soaring

The world needs a dependable and clean transition fuel

The uranium market is playing catch-up

The theme everybody is talking about is gas prices. These are printing new highs almost daily and are over 10 times above the low in 2020. This means several things. First, it’s going to cost people more to heat their homes. What does that mean? It means consumer discretionary spending may go down as disposable income is eaten away by higher bills. Secondly, it’s going to mean higher prices for businesses, especially consumer-facing oness. And why can’t what is happening in natural gas happen in oil? We’re already seeing Brent print over $80 a barrel for the first time since 2018. All commodities are ripping higher. My last article looked at Petra Diamonds (PDL) and this is another market where there is no further supply coming online and demand is set to increase. There is talk of the lights going out in the winter and, while many think that this can’t happen, it’s often the unthinkable that happens precisely because it is so unthinkable.

It's also clear that we’re still reliant on dirty fuels and that the idea of a transition to clean energy is a stretch. We need a power source that is always available (unlike wind and hydro) and also clean. Nuclear can help in that transition. It’s not the most loved commodity and people are still scared of living next to a nuclear power station. The reality is that it’s not that scary (I lived next to one for half of my life) – and nuclear is dependable.