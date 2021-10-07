A little known route into placings and IPOs

- With DIY investors still shut out of some promising IPOs and placings, this fund has appeal
- A minnow in the funds universe, MFM UK Primary Opportunities has a long track record of success
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Keen focus on opportunities offered by company fundraising
- Strong risk-adjusted returns
- A long track record of successfully following the process
Bear points
- May be too small
- Risk of overlap with other UK equity funds
For all the hype around the recent Oxford Nanopore (ONT) flotation, this initial public offering (IPO) has proved to be little more than a spectator sport for most. Private investors have found themselves shut out of this year’s most highly anticipated UK IPO, leaving them to look on while large financial institutions benefited from an early price surge.