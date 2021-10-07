A little known route into placings and IPOs

With DIY investors still shut out of some promising IPOs and placings, this fund has appeal

A minnow in the funds universe, MFM UK Primary Opportunities has a long track record of success

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Keen focus on opportunities offered by company fundraising

Strong risk-adjusted returns

A long track record of successfully following the process Bear points May be too small

Risk of overlap with other UK equity funds

For all the hype around the recent Oxford Nanopore (ONT) flotation, this initial public offering (IPO) has proved to be little more than a spectator sport for most. Private investors have found themselves shut out of this year’s most highly anticipated UK IPO, leaving them to look on while large financial institutions benefited from an early price surge.