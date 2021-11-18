A cheery sequel for HSS

The slew of private equity-backed companies that have come to market this year suggests investors remain willing to buy into a well-presented growth story. Building equipment hire company HSS is a reminder that such stories do not always have happy endings. However, investors may be set to enjoy an altogether more cheery sequel.

IC TIP: Buy Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Costs cut

Debt cut

Interest bill cut Bear points Uncertain end markets

Disposals reduce scale

All too often, companies that are brought to market by private equity players prove to have debt levels that fuelled past performance but impinge future progress. HSS Hire (HSS) falls into this category. The prospectus for its IPO in January 2014 cited a compound annual growth rate of 17 per cent between 2011 and September 2014, with an earnings growth rate of 19 per cent over the same period. The float at 210p per share valued the company at £325m. The prospectus pledged to use £85m to repay some of the debt that had been loaded onto the business, with the company carrying £275m of loans and other borrowings. Most of the rest of its £419m of total liabilities were trade payables relating to money owed equipment bought to hire out.