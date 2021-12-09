Buckle in high yield S&U

Today’s investor is spoiled for choice. Within a couple of minutes and a few clicks, he or she can get exposure to the luxury tastes and spending habits of the super-wealthy, bleeding-edge technology used by governments to protect their citizens or management teams looking to build a better world.

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Improving collections

Good provisions

Fast-growing bridging loan division

A rebounding market Bear points Rising interest rates

Non-prime lending

In this panoply of potential investments, the car finance sector is a byword for neither glamour and excitement nor impact investing. What it does offer is an in-demand product and exposure to a market that benefits from information asymmetry: on the one hand are lenders with time and a deep understanding of credit risks, on the other are time-poor borrowers who underprice long-term costs and lack a real knowledge of the cheapness of the credit they are buying.