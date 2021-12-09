/
Buckle in high yield S&U

The car finance specialist operates in a well-defined and profitable niche
December 9, 2021

Today’s investor is spoiled for choice. Within a couple of minutes and a few clicks, he or she can get exposure to the luxury tastes and spending habits of the super-wealthy, bleeding-edge technology used by governments to protect their citizens or management teams looking to build a better world.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points

 

  • Improving collections
  • Good provisions
  • Fast-growing bridging loan division
  • A rebounding market
Bear points
  • Rising interest rates
  • Non-prime lending

In this panoply of potential investments, the car finance sector is a byword for neither glamour and excitement nor impact investing. What it does offer is an in-demand product and exposure to a market that benefits from information asymmetry: on the one hand are lenders with time and a deep understanding of credit risks, on the other are time-poor borrowers who underprice long-term costs and lack a real knowledge of the cheapness of the credit they are buying.

