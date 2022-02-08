Copper bottomed investment

First-half Sable refinery copper production up 70 per cent to 1,314 tonnes

Commissioning of new copper concentrator nearing completion and Sable’s annual output to hit 10,000 tonnes before June 2022

Jubilee Metals (JLP: 16p), an Aim-traded mining company that makes money by extracting platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper from mine tailings in South Africa and Zambia, is on the cusp of delivering a major ramp up in revenue and earnings from its copper operations.

In Zambia, the group is finalising its new Roan processing plant which will supply copper units to Jubilee’s wholly owned commissioned Sable Refinery, located adjacent to its Kabwe tailings resource in the Zambian Copper Belt.