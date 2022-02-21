Bargain hunting in the tech sector carnage

It’s fair to say that the trading environment has been unfavourable for technology and small-cap stocks over the past six months. In the US, the Nasdaq Composite index has registered a 16 per cent decline in the past three months, while the FTSE Aim All-Share, an index heavily weighted towards healthcare, technology, and high growth small-cap companies, has lost almost 20 per cent of its value since early September.

Part of the reason is the spike in government bond yields as monetary authorities replace their unprecedented monetary largesse during the Covid-19 pandemic with quantitative tightening programmes during the recovery. The discounted cash flows of high growth companies are worth far less when you tweak the discount rate upwards. However, it’s not the only headwind facing markets.

As I noted in last month’s Stock Picking feature, “a market environment facing the headwinds of inflationary pressures, lower growth rates and tightening monetary policy will favour thematic stock picking strategies rather than riding off the coat-tails of rising markets.” I maintain the view that increasing exposure to low price-to-book-value companies offering decent dividend yields is a sensible strategy. I also feel that some heavily oversold tech stocks now offer attractive investment opportunities.