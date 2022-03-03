Annuity rates are rising but be selective to get the best rate

Annuities rates are rising

They can be a good option if you are older or want security and peace of mind

Shop around to get the best rate

Geopolitical uncertainty and an upward trajectory for interest rates mean that a guaranteed income in retirement is becoming more attractive than it has been in recent years. Since dropping the bank rate to 0.1 per cent at the start of the pandemic, the Bank of England (BoE) has initiated two rate rises over the past three months taking it up to 0.5 per cent. The BoE Monetary Policy Committee’s February report highlighted a market implied path for the bank rate to rise to around 1.5 per cent by the middle of 2023 as a rise in wholesale energy prices has fuelled inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has placed further pressure on energy prices as Russia supplies around a third of Europe’s gas. The BoE is walking a tightrope – the economic implications of sanctions are not clear and further rate rises risk damaging the economic recovery.