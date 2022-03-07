Bargain hunting in the market carnage

Full-year operating profit up 8.5 per cent higher to $4.43mn on 5.6 per cent higher revenue of $43.2mn

EPS rise 6 per cent to 4.07¢ (3.06p)

Net cash up a third to $12.5mn, buoyed by 65 per cent higher cash flow from operations of $6.6mn

Final dividend raised 12 per cent to 2.8¢ (2.1p)

This year’s 37 per cent pullback in the share price of Israeli-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE: 48p) partly reflects the carnage in the tech sector, but sentiment has also been impacted by an earnings miss.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report $4.9mn of pre-tax profit in 2021 when I covered the third-quarter results (‘Climate change and 5G winner’, 15 November 2021). But last autumn’s strength of the shekel against the US dollar not only led to higher staff costs, but resulted in a hefty non-cash foreign exchange loss on translation of financial liabilities, too. Annual operating profit still increased almost 9 per cent to $4.43mn, but pre-tax profit was flat at $4.04mn. The US dollar has since surged from ILS3.11 to ILS3.29 since the start of 2022, thus reversing these pressures.