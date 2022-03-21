Broking on highly profitable deal flow

Underlying pre-tax profit up 47 per cent to £5.9mn

18 per cent higher revenue of £37.2mn

Full-year earnings per share (EPS) soars 92 per cent to 7.1p

Dividend per share hiked 21 per cent to 4.25p

Net cash of £33.5mn (59p a share)

Strong start to 2022 financial year

Corporate broker Cenkos Securities (CNKS:71p) has delivered a near 50 per cent rise in annual adjusted pre-tax profit to £5.9mn, and that’s after trebling profits in 2020.

The group’s corporate division completed 34 deals for clients last year, raising over £1.2bn in the 12-month trading period. The split was pretty even between the first and second halves, the largest deal being a £175mn equity raise for Smart Metering Systems (SMS), the Glasgow-based installer of smart electric meters and other carbon-reduction infrastructure. The diverse range of companies raising money included builders' merchants, music royalty finance providers, smart fabrics companies and even oncology diagnostic firms, highlighting the ongoing shift in London’s junior market towards well-run quality companies. Cenkos added 17 new clients to the roster, too, segmenting its place as a leading broker to Aim companies.