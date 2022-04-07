Think before funding a Jisa

The start of a new tax year means a fresh set of tax allowances for yourself and, if you have children, junior individual savings account (Jisa) allowances. Jisas have the same tax benefits of adult Isas, and after your child is 18 they can withdraw from them tax free. But the child has control of and access to the assets at the same age, and some parents are concerned they will not use them as intended.

This could be a lot of money. If, for example, you invest the current maximum annual Jisa allowance of £9,000 a year for 18 years, even before any investment growth this would amount to £162,000 – perhaps far more than you want to entrust to an 18 year old.

As an alternative, you could instead save into your own or your partner's Isa and give the money to your child when and how you want. Saving this way would also mean you could use it before the child turns 18, for example, to pay school fees.