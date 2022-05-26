Ideas Farm: The NBA's lessons for investors

It’s playoffs time!

Investors should watch more basketball

The NBA season is drawing to another enthralling conclusion. This might mean little to non-basketball fans. But whether you believe the Golden State Warriors are on course for another championship or have never even heard of the Miami Heat, the sport’s premier league has plenty of lessons for investors (see page 14 for more on the overlaps between sport and investing).

One place to start with is focus. To a greater degree than most team sports, NBA coverage is framed around its superstars; those players who score 40 points a night and make the game-winning shot from 25 feet. In some instances, this is understandable: with just five players on the court, each team depends more on the contribution of their playmaker than, say, football or rugby.