How can I sustainably draw £60,000 a year from my investments?

When markets are down it is better to draw from cash rather than investments When drawing income, these investors should look to use their tax allowances They should not reduce the risk of their investments too much as they need them to grow

Reader Portfolio Jim and his partner 52 and 60 Description Pensions, Isas and general investment account invested in direct equity holdings and funds, direct investments in commercial property, bonds and unquoted companies, cash, residential property. Objectives £60,000 a year income, sustainably generate 3%-4% a year from investments, reduce risk of investments, buy ethical and environmentally friendly investments. Portfolio type Investing for income

Jim is age 52 and his partner is 60, and they retired last year. He will start to receive a defined benefit (DB) pension when he is 63 which he expects to pay out around £9,000 a year from 2033. He has made 31 out of 35 years' contributions towards getting the full state pension, and his partner qualifies for the full state pension.