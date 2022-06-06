Bargain Shares: Exploiting information voids

err

Efficient Market Theory dictates that markets are efficient, leaving no room to make excess profits by investing since everything is already fairly and accurately priced. But it breaks down in the under researched small and micro-cap segments of the stock market.

A good example is Anexo (ANX:133p), a provider of a complete litigation claims process focused on the recovery of credit hire and repair costs for the impecunious non-fault motorist involved in a road traffic accident. That’s because investors have yet to fully cotton on to Volkswagen’s £193mn out-of-court settlement for the Therium class action brought against the German carmaker by 91,000 emission scandal claimants.

Indeed, an out-of-court settlement looks a racing certainty for Anexo’s own action against VW (on behalf of 13,000 claimants) well before January’s court date. Arden Partners believe the £155mn market capitalisation company could earn pre-tax profit of £20mn-£25mn (after litigation funding and marketing costs) based on £3,000 to £4,000 per claim. Moreover, the proceeds secured can then be recycled into a potentially larger class action against Mercedes Benz, as well as deleveraging Anexo’s balance sheet. The windfall gains are simply not factored into current earnings estimates which already underpin bargain basement forward price/earnings (PE) ratios of 6.7 (2022) and 5.9 (2023).