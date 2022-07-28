Legally bland? Don’t dismiss Gateley’s reliable returns

The term ‘Steady Eddie’ isn't always a compliment. It implies a plodding competence; an uninspiring dependability. When it comes to investments, however, this is sometimes exactly what's needed.



Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Excellent track record Cross-selling opportunities Stable revenue stream Bear points Wage inflation Transient cost savings

In many ways, it is unfair to cast Gateley (GTLY) in this role at all. In 2015, it became the first UK law firm to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, breaking away from the traditional limited liability partnership model. Since then, it has been a remarkably solid source of growth. Revenue has risen consistently – even through the pandemic – and profits have proved almost as resilient.