A Ben Graham recovery play

Arix Bioscience (ARIX:115p), a global venture capital company that holds a diversified portfolio of unlisted and listed investments in early-stage biotechnology businesses, is the laggard in my 2021 Bargain Shares portfolio after investor sentiment was hit by falls in the share prices of its Nasdaq-quoted holdings.

In the latest interim accounts, the group reported £33.9mn of negative valuation movements in its listed holdings, offset in part by £8mn of foreign currency gains due to sterling weakness against the US dollar. However, with cash of £131mn backing up 88 per cent of Arix’s market capitalisation of £149mn, this means that a £37.5mn listed portfolio of 18 Nasdaq stocks, £56.2mn unquoted portfolio, and £1.9mn of other investments, are in the price for 80 per cent below their combined carrying valuations at 30 June 2022.

Of course, investors may be concerned that Arix’s unlisted holdings are being overvalued. However, chief executive Robert Lyne points out that they are valued at cost or the most recent externally-priced funding round, and then referenced to current public valuations of comparable companies, where applicable, to ensure that valuations remain robust in the context of the decline in public biotech markets over the last 12 months. There is even hidden value.