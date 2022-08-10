Ideas Farm: Sharpe relief

Higher interest rates are pushing up bond yields…

…and the hurdle for equities’ risk-adjusted returns

It’s difficult to recall, given the sense of vertigo that has since set in, but a year ago the Bank of England’s base rate was 0.1 per cent. Last week, Andrew Bailey et al pushed through their sixth consecutive hike since December, raising the cost of money to 1.75 per cent.

Sensing more to come as inflation bears down, the gilt market has responded in kind. Two-year UK government bonds now yield 1.9 per cent; off their June highs, but trending upward.