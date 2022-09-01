Fever-Tree looks overvalued

It once seemed as if Fever-Tree (FEVR) could do no wrong. After years of explosive growth, during which consumers fell for its premium products and investors snapped up the shares, it became the largest company on Aim in 2019 – just five years after listing.

Tip style Sell Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Double-digit revenue forecasts

Market leader Bear points Poor record of margin guidance

Exposed to down-trading

No price increases in US

Heavily shorted

But both the immediate and longer-term outlooks seem increasingly cloudy. Buffeted by a range of headwinds, the supplier of high-end tonics and mixers is now an expensively rated company that consistently over-promises and fails to deliver on margin guidance and faces challenges across its markets which its operating model is ill-equipped to deal with. And a key warning sign, flashing red, is that its shares are the fourth most shorted in London.