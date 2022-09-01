Fever-Tree looks overvalued

It once seemed as if Fever-Tree (FEVR) could do no wrong. After years of explosive growth, during which consumers fell for its premium products and investors snapped up the shares, it became the largest company on Aim in 2019 – just five years after listing.
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Double-digit revenue forecasts
- Market leader
Bear points
- Poor record of margin guidance
- Exposed to down-trading
- No price increases in US
- Heavily shorted
But both the immediate and longer-term outlooks seem increasingly cloudy. Buffeted by a range of headwinds, the supplier of high-end tonics and mixers is now an expensively rated company that consistently over-promises and fails to deliver on margin guidance and faces challenges across its markets which its operating model is ill-equipped to deal with. And a key warning sign, flashing red, is that its shares are the fourth most shorted in London.