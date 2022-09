Vistry directors buy shares as Countryside takeover agreed

Insiders at housebuilder Vistry (VTY) have snapped up shares in the company as it deals with a multi-billion-poundtakeover, post-Grenfell fire safety that are sending pre-tax profits tumbling, and apossible housing downturn.

Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald bought £198,000-worth of shares and a person closely associated with chief financial officer Earl Sibley bought £50,000-worth on 8 September. Both directors bought at 804p a share.