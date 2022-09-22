Poised to hit pay dirt

Commercial discussions ongoing with serious well-funded counterparties

Interested parties expected to complete technical due diligence in October

Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG:230p), a UK North Sea-focused upstream oil and gas company is closing in on a farm-out of its Greater Buchan Area (GBA) project, which holds 172mn barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of discovered P50 recoverable resources (net to Jersey).

In this week’s interim results, chief executive Andrew Benitz revealed that his company remains actively engaged in commercial discussions with “multiple serious well-funded counterparties”, adding that “interest is strong.” The majority of interested parties are expected to complete their technical due diligence in October 2022, so shareholders shouldn’t have long to wait to discover if a company transformational deal can be done.