/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Poised to hit pay dirt

A UK North Sea-focused upstream oil and gas company is closing in on a farm-out of its flagship development.
Poised to hit pay dirt
September 22, 2022
  • Commercial discussions ongoing with serious well-funded counterparties
  • Interested parties expected to complete technical due diligence in October

Jersey Oil & Gas (JOG:230p), a UK North Sea-focused upstream oil and gas company is closing in on a farm-out of its Greater Buchan Area (GBA) project, which holds 172mn barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of discovered P50 recoverable resources (net to Jersey).

In this week’s interim results, chief executive Andrew Benitz revealed that his company remains actively engaged in commercial discussions with “multiple serious well-funded counterparties”, adding that “interest is strong.” The majority of interested parties are expected to complete their technical due diligence in October 2022, so shareholders shouldn’t have long to wait to discover if a company transformational deal can be done.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data