Bargain Shares: Taking the nuclear option

In an uncertain macroeconomic environment, it pays to seek out companies with robust order books and pricing power to mitigate the risk of a downturn in earnings. It also pays to back management who have a record of delivering over the economic cycle.

Avingtrans (AVG: 425p), a manufacturer of critical engineering components and services, fits the bill. The group generates its earnings from the following sectors: energy (31 per cent of revenue), industrial and defence (38 per cent), hydrocarbon (28 per cent) and medical (2 per cent). Exposure to highly regulated growth sectors support robust profit margins – gross margin increased from 30.4 to 34 per cent to deliver a cash profit margin of 12.7 per cent in the latest financial year – and offers defensive qualities too.

Moreover, improving sentiment in the nuclear, oil and gas sectors is manifesting itself through increased orders as highlighted by strong order intake at Vermont subsidiary for work on nuclear life extensions, $7mn of new orders from Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, and a $4.1mn decommissioning contract with Nuclear Waste Partnership. It also helped drive operating profit at the group’s engineered pumps and motor division up by a fifth to £5.5mn on slightly higher revenue of £53.2mn.