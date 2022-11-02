Managing a pension pot loss close to retirement

Annuitiy rates have gone up, making a combined approach more attractive

Default strategies with high bond exposure will struggle to recoup losses

A dynamic spending drawdown strategy can help you strike the right balance with withdrawals

People planning to retire this year or next year are preparing to do so in trying circumstances. If you have significant equity exposure, your pension pot is likely to have experienced losses and high levels of volatility, and if you derisked by moving into bonds, you might be faring even worse.

There is no easy solution and the idea of delaying retirement is very unappealing to many.