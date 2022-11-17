/
Tritax benefits from overreaction to ‘shed’ bubble

The boom in warehouse real estate is over, but Tritax's future still looks bright
November 17, 2022

In April, we warned about a 'warehouse' bubble in the real estate market. By May, that bubble looked like it had popped. Shares in Tritax Big Box (BBOX) and its fellow real estate investment trusts (Reits) specialising in warehouse space – ‘sheds’ in industry parlance – plunged in reaction to an admission from Amazon (US:AMZN) that it had overexpanded its warehouse footprint and was therefore looking to dispose of many of its sheds.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Share price far below net asset value
  • Zero asset vacancy
  • Drop in gilts yield makes its rental yield attractive
  • ‘Greenest’ of the FTSE 350 Reits
Bear points
  • All Reits suffering valuation crashes
  • Warehouse boom has ended
  • Likely to post a drop in pre-tax profit

Amazon is a bellwether of demand for warehouse space for two reasons. First, it accounted for a quarter of all newly leased space – ‘take up’ in industry parlance – both last year and the year before. Second, the issues facing Amazon confront all ecommerce retailers: falling consumer demand, rising costs and a looming recession.

