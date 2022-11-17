Tritax benefits from overreaction to ‘shed’ bubble

In April, we warned about a 'warehouse' bubble in the real estate market. By May, that bubble looked like it had popped. Shares in Tritax Big Box (BBOX) and its fellow real estate investment trusts (Reits) specialising in warehouse space – ‘sheds’ in industry parlance – plunged in reaction to an admission from Amazon (US:AMZN) that it had overexpanded its warehouse footprint and was therefore looking to dispose of many of its sheds.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Share price far below net asset value

Zero asset vacancy

Drop in gilts yield makes its rental yield attractive

‘Greenest’ of the FTSE 350 Reits Bear points All Reits suffering valuation crashes

Warehouse boom has ended

Likely to post a drop in pre-tax profit

Amazon is a bellwether of demand for warehouse space for two reasons. First, it accounted for a quarter of all newly leased space – ‘take up’ in industry parlance – both last year and the year before. Second, the issues facing Amazon confront all ecommerce retailers: falling consumer demand, rising costs and a looming recession.