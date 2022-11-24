The price is right: ITV’s valuation case

“I’m an ITV Shareholder… Get Me Out of Here!” quipped one below-the-line commenter in a recent Financial Times article on ITV’s (ITV) third-quarter results. You can see where they are coming from. The entertainment company had just reported a 14 per cent drop in advertising sales, flat viewing figures, and a growing inflation problem.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Strong production business

Lowly valuation

New streaming service Bear points Languishing ad sales

Slow to modernise

Powerful TV rivals

The trading update is the latest twist in an underwhelming plot. Even before Covid-19 hit, ITV’s advertising revenue had begun to stagnate and the media and entertainment division was struggling to grow its profits. Meanwhile, the broadcaster’s reach – defined as the proportion of people aged four and above who watched at least 15 minutes of ITV a week – had fallen from 60 per cent in 2016 to 48 per cent in 2021, with younger viewers proving particularly elusive.