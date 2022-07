Digital advertising revenue up 20 per cent year-on-year

New ad-funded streaming platform to debut in Q4

It’s well known that many companies cut their marketing spend during economic downturns – and this is, in turn, bad news for firms that rely on advertising revenue. Though ITV (ITV) recorded a strong performance in the first half of the year, it remains highly exposed to macroeconomic risk. Put simply, it’s not a great time to be a broadcaster or a streaming service. And ITV is both.