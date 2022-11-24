/
Waters Corp refocuses on its strengths

After a period of lacklustre performance, the laboratory instrument and software provider proves that business transformation is more science than art
November 24, 2022
  • Strong order book and year-on-year revenue growth
  • Shrinking margins and EPS due to FX headwinds

To the untrained eye, one of Waters Corporation’s (US:WAT) liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) systems could easily be mistaken for an office photocopier. The simple, boxy exterior of these machines belies the complex processes that take place within. Waters’ instruments are used in a variety of lab settings, from academic research facilities to pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) centres, to conduct bioanalysis. In practice, they’re often used by drug developers to ensure that their products are safe and meet exacting regulatory standards. 

“You could have a biopharmaceutical company that is evaluating a small molecule drug and they could have four liquid chromatography instruments, each doing a different task,” said Puneet Souda, a senior research analyst at SVB Securities. “Another application would be in a food lab, testing a soft drink to make sure the water that is being used has no metal impurities. These are highly sensitive instruments and their applications are wide.”

