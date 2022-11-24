CSX – mature, defensible, but with structural drivers

A deep moat in place, with high barriers to entry

Decreased operating ratio despite inflation

Forget tulips. One of the largest speculative bubbles in history occurred in Britain during the 1840s. In terms of scale, railway investment represented about half of the total investment in the economy in the middle of the decade, equivalent to a staggering 7 per cent of gross domestic product.

Investors piled in as railway stocks could be purchased with as little as a 10 per cent deposit. Buying on the margin has never had a happy history, but, after fortunes had been lost on the subsequent calls, the country was at least left with a network that drove economic growth for decades to come.