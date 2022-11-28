Six high-yielding small caps

Although their recent performances have been lacklustre, there’s a solid long-term reason for our general interest in smaller listed companies. According to data produced by Dartmouth College finance professor Kenneth French, small-cap stocks’ annual returns have beaten their larger counterparts by a two percentage point margin over the past half-century.

That pattern holds in both the US and other developed international markets, and means that despite their higher average volatility, small caps are a proven and valuable source of outperformance, a factor that stockpickers would therefore do well to consider – not least following their recent struggles (more on this momentarily).